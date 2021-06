Morrell is a New Orleans Native who served as a state representative for 23 years before running for Clerk of Criminal district Court in 2006.

NEW ORLEANS — After five terms as Clerk of Criminal District Court, Arthur Morrell will not seek re-election.

Morrell announced Friday that he will step down as Clerk of Criminal District Court when his term ends in May 2022.

