NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The City Council in tourist-dependent New Orleans is set to grant final approval to major restrictions on short-term vacation rentals such as those arranged online by Airbnb.

Measures up for a vote Thursday will ban short-term rentals of whole homes in residential areas.

The regulations will still allow homeowners to rent out part of the residences they occupy to short-term visitors. A person who owns multiple units on one property also could get short-term rental permits — if the person lives on the property.

But short-term rentals in most of the French Quarter will be banned.

The proposals passed unanimously in a preliminary vote in May.

The restrictions result from complaints by residents who say short-term rentals are driving out full-time residents and altering the character of historic neighborhoods.

