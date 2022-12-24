New Orleans comedian 'Boogie B' killed by stray bullet in grocery store parking lot

“He’s the victim of decades of neglect that have left New Orleans’ youth with no hope for a future and with no real fear of consequences."

NEW ORLEANS — With a voice that could only come from New Orleans, comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell gave lessons in “Hood History” and made people laugh across the country.

Montrell was killed Friday evening. He was parked in the Rouses parking lot on Baronne Street in New Orleans’ Warehouse District when a stray bullet struck and killed him. Friends say he was visiting home for the holidays.

“We get people who leave New Orleans and be like ‘Well, I gotta lost the accent or, you know, I got to look a certain way, I have to act a little bougie.’ He was never like that,” New Orleans Attorney Juan Lafonta said. “He always embraced who he was and everywhere he went he was a light for the city.”

Lafonta and Montrell were long time friends. Before Montrell found his calling in comedy, the two worked together at a local club. That was back when “Boogie B” was a dancer, working with the likes of Hotboy Ronald. He even recorded the hit song “Catch the Wall.”

It was Montrell’s video series “Hood History” that reconnected him and Lafonta.

“He was clowning me on social media about looking like a Spanish priest,” Lafonta laughed. “He’s always been a really positive guy. Forever unassuming. Every person he could talk to. He never made one enemy.”

New Orleans police are now searching for two unidentified suspects in the case, seen in the photos below.

They’re also looking for a person of interest, Dyamonique Smith.

Montrell’s mother, Sherilyn Price, released a statement saying that it wasn’t just a stray bullet that killed her son, but the decades of neglect from political leaders.

“He’s the victim of decades of neglect that have left New Orleans’ youth with no hope for a future and with no real fear of consequences,” she said. “It’s past time for leaders in our city and all over to do their jobs. It matters who the president is, who the governor is and who the mayor is. Leaders create opportunities – including the opportunity to live in peace without fear of random violence.”

That random violence took Montrell’s life Friday. Those who knew him say his death cost the community even more.

“He is one of many people that are positive people in New Orleans. Positive Black men,” Lafonta said. “And a lot of times we don’t actually get labeled like that.”