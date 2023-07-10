Embattled Orleans 911 Director resigns 2 months early citing 'overwhelming media attention'

The announcement comes on the eve of a meeting that could have resulted in his dismissal.

NEW ORLEANS — The embattled director of the Orleans Parish Communications District has informed the board that runs the district that today (Monday) is his final day. The decision means his departure is two months earlier than the previously stated Sept. 15 date.

"Director Morris expressed that he felt the recent overwhelming media attention was beginning to distract from the heroic work the team at Orleans Parish Communication District (OPCD) does each and every day to ensure the safety of both our residents and visitors and felt it was best to step away to protect the mission and integrity of the organization," said John Thomas, the district's director.

Thomas said that the board "did not request Director Morris to take this action."

The board that oversees the 911 call center was set to meet Tuesday with Morris’ future as director as the main item on the emergency agenda.

In a meeting last Thursday that included a two -hour executive session, the board heard details – including key facts uncovered by WWL-TV – about information revealing that Morris took steps to avoid being tested for drugs or alcohol following a May 7 accident he was involved in while driving a department vehicle. Board members ultimately decided to wait 72 hours to gather additional information on the situation.

Morris had recently announced that he would be stepping down in September, saying that he wanted time to pursue a doctoral degree and take care of some health issues, though the timing of that announcement coincided with a WWL-TV investigation of a car crash that he was involved in with a department vehicle.

The David Hammer investigation showed that Morris should have taken a blood test for possible drugs and alcohol following the crash, under department policy that he put in place.

A few days after the crash though, the policy changed to show that blood tests for presence of alcohol or drugs was only needed if the crash produced injuries.

City council members Helena Moreno and J.P. Morrell asked that Morris at least be suspended pending an investigation, but Mayor Cantrell resisted, saying that at that point, they were only “allegations” and that the city needed a top player in its safety program during Hurricane season.

The Communications Board met last Thursday, in part to discuss Morris’ situation. Following an executive session, the group said it needed some more facts and planned to meet again Tuesday to announce what action, if any, that it would take.

Morris’ had been dogged during his tenure over issues concerning long response times to 911 calls with a woman telling WWL-TV that she waited nearly 90 minutes as her husband was having a heart attack before deciding to take him to the hospital herself.