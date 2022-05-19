City Hall computer seized amid investigation into failed city contract

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Inspector General's Office seized a computer and other electronics as it launches an investigation into a failed city hall contract proposal Thursday, WWL-TV has learned.
According to multiple sources, the investigation is focusing on an aborted attempt by city hall to launch a project known as Smart Cities to expand broadband internet services to underserved communities.
The council launched its own inquiry several weeks ago after a lengthy hearing. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell then announced that the idea was scratched as questions were raised about two main people in the proposed deal being city employees.
This is a breaking story and WWL-TV will have more information on future broadcasts and online.
ORLEANS: Cantrell speaks out: Mayor sends letter condemning 'disturbing rhetoric' coming from Council