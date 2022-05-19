City Hall computer seized amid investigation into failed city contract

According to multiple sources, the investigation is focusing on an aborted attempt by city hall to launch a project known as Smart Cities.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Inspector General's Office seized a computer and other electronics as it launches an investigation into a failed city hall contract proposal Thursday, WWL-TV has learned.

The council launched its own inquiry several weeks ago after a lengthy hearing. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell then announced that the idea was scratched as questions were raised about two main people in the proposed deal being city employees.