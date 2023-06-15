New Orleans cooling centers open, doctors want everyone to be cautious of heat

Shelter will be available at a handful of locations in and around the city of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — The official start of summer is still a week away, but it's already feeling like it outside. With a heat advisory in effect Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the City of New Orleans is opening cooling centers to help folks beat the heat.

Shelter will be available at the following locations:

Arthur Monday Community Center: Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (1111 Newton St., Suite 101, New Orleans, LA 70114)

Carrollton-Hollygrove Senior Center: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (3300 Hamilton St., New Orleans, LA, 70118)

Edna Pilsbury Center: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (2222 Simon Bolivar Ave., 2nd floor, New Orleans, LA, 70113)

Algiers Courthouse: Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. (225 Morgan St., Room 209, New Orleans, LA 70114)

Rosenwald "Annex" Senior Building: Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (1120 S. Broad St., New Orleans, LA 70125)

NORD Annunciation Center: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (800 Race St., New Orleans, LA 70130)

All New Orleans Public Library locations: Monday -Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., with the following exception: Rosa Keller Library is closed Saturday, June 17 due to ongoing maintenance



The cooling sites will be in place for anyone who needs them. With us being no strangers to the heat here in Southeast Louisiana, doctors still want everyone to be cautious. Dr. Charles Muntan is an emergency medical physician at Lakeview Hospital, says everyone is at risk when it comes to excessive heat but there are a few groups that are even more at risk.

"The elderly and young children are vulnerable in the heat, but anyone with diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease those are the three categories that we worry about. You just need to be really careful if they are going to be in the heat," said Dr. Muntan.

While Muntan said he does not get too many patients who have progressed with passed heat exhaustion and are experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, both are preventable and can be life-threatening.

Dr. Muntan said, "Typically don't see heatstroke, but we see heat exhaustion pretty frequently, especially those that are working outside. Heat exhaustion is when you have nausea, dizziness, lightheadedness, a headache might have some muscle cramps. You obviously start feeling bad, you know something's not quite right. When you progress to confusion, seizures or you might even pass out then we're getting into the heatstroke category."

Muntan says you should always wear sunscreen. He said it's nonnegotiable, especially with excessive heat. He recommends drinking tons of fluids. Water when you are out in the heat, but even the day before, to make sure that your body is in the best position to function if you do have to be out. He urges everyone to take this seriously because, according to the CDC, on average, 702 people die every year due to the heat, and over 67,000 hospital visits a year.