New Orleans could be down 5 active ambulances on furlough days

NEW ORLEANS — On any given day, the City of New Orleans ideally would have 22 to 25 ambulances ready to respond if you or anyone else needs help. That was before furloughs hit city government.

“A furlough day is probably going to take us down to about 17-18 ambulances,” said Gilbert Montano.

New Orleans Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano and Mayor LaToya Cantrell appeared before the House Appropriations Committee this week to 1: explain the city’s dire financial situation because of the pandemic and 2: request more federal aid to survive these times.

“With deep urgency, there are resources that we need to be made whole, so that we can provide basic city services again for the residents,” said Mayor Cantrell.

All city departments will have to endure six days of furloughs before the end of this year. The New Orleans Firefighters Union has been very vocal about how the furloughs will affect its members and response times. They and EMS are often the first ones to arrive at a 911scene. Montano says the city’s estimated $150 million budget shortfall is forcing painful changes.

“You’re going to have to prioritize how your calls for service are going to be taken, how long an officer can be there and it’s the same likewise with fire stations. You have to have a minimum amount of coverage and we will always maintain that minimum amount of coverage for the safety of our residents but those calls, those other concerning calls the reality is there just won’t be a response availability,” said Montano.

No one from EMS was available Wednesday to give more detail on the impact of the furloughs, but the administration said more furloughs and possibly layoffs may come next year. But like many households that have seen a loss of income, the City of New Orleans is just trying to make it through this year. For now, it appears it will have to do that with fewer ambulances on the street.