New Orleans could open up bars until 1 AM starting this weekend, source tells WWLTV

The announcement could come on Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans bars could get their hours extended as soon as this weekend.

A source tells WWL-TV that the City of New Orleans could ease bar restrictions on Friday, April 9. That easing of rules includes letting bars stay open until 1 a.m., rather than the current limit of 11 p.m.

Until recently, the 11 p.m. curfew on alcoholic beverage sales was a state-wide mandate. Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted that rule at the end of March as the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available and the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths dropped.

New Orleans leaders chose to keep the 11 p.m. limitation in place at the time.

Here are New Orleans current COVID-19 restrictions as of April 8:

Businesses are allowed to open at 75% capacity

Mask Mandate

Masks are required in public.

Masks are required when around anyone outside of your household.

Masks are not required when engaged in outdoor personal exercise, athletic competition, or when actively eating or drinking.

Social Distancing Required

All activities must include strict social distancing.

Businesses, residents, and visitors should ensure 6 feet distance between groups of people who do not live together.



Gathering Sizes

Indoor gatherings are limited to 150 individuals, with masking and social distancing required.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 250 individuals, with masking and social distancing required.

Live Entertainment and Special Events

Live entertainment may be performed at bars, concert halls, music halls, live performance venues, and event venues following the capacity limits based on the business type.

All venues must obtain a Special Event Permit or a Certificate of Registration to allow live entertainment.

Singing and wind-blown instruments will now be allowed indoors, however the establishment must follow all guidelines set forth by the City and State.

Alcoholic Beverages

Restaurants and bars: Restaurants, bars, breweries, and event venues can serve alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption and to-go between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Packaged liquor: Packaged liquor sales in the French Quarter and CBD is limited to the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Not Allowed