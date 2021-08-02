New Orleans councilman Jay Banks accused of threatening congressional candidate

Banks is a supporter of candidate Karen Carter Peterson, who is running against Batiste and several other candidates for the seat vacated by Cedric Richmond.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Councilman Jay Banks is accused of threatening a candidate running for Congress.

In court papers, Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste says Banks threatened him after Batiste made remarks critical of Karen Carter Peterson, another candidate in that congressional race.

And just a short while ago, police issued a summons against Banks in connection with the incident

According to papers seeking a restraining order, Batiste says Banks showed up last Thursday at his home and unleashed "a bombardment of obscenities and threats against Batiste's life."

I've been clear in my support of the process.... this summons is standard procedure and I vigorously defend every citizen's right to approach such matters in the manner defined by society and by law. I will continue to pray for Beldon. — Councilman Jay H. Banks (@cmjayhbanks) February 8, 2021

The summonses issued to Banks are for disturbing the peace and making threats.

Banks put out a statement Monday night, calling Batiste's account of their encounter "distorted."

"I have known him for years and believed him to be in crisis. That belief has been confirmed by a sadly distorted recounting of events that included profanity and threats from him," he said. "At no point did I threaten him in any manner, nor did we discuss his Congressional race."

Banks said he "harbors no ill will" towards Batiste and will continue to pray for him.