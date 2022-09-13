Two dead, one injured in traffic crash in New Orleans East

The NOPD says that the accident happened at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Edgelake Court.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police said that two people are dead and one is injured after a fatal traffic collision that occurred in New Orleans East Tuesday night.

Police said that three individuals were involved in the collision near the intersection of Hayne and RIdgelake. Police said the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Two victims were ultimately declared deceased and one was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.