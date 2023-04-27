Business owner says she waited more than 24 hours for police after break-in

Before the the owner of Treadway Botanical in New Orleans East could start cleaning up, she needed a police report. She said she waited all day Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans East business owner, Mambo Eula, said she showed up to work on Wednesday around 9 a.m. to find her front door busted out.

“Before I got out of my truck, I called 911 to let them know that my business has been broken into and that I needed help out here because I didn’t know what or who was inside of the store," Eula said.

Eula's store is called Treadway Botanica.

“Treadway Botanica is a spiritual store. I sell spiritual supplies," Eula said.

The thief took off with precious items and money. They stole her cash register, leaving behind a few coins and a mess to clean up.

“To put a dollar amount on trying to do a recovery on the store, I’m thinking upwards over $10,000," Eula said.

Before Eula could start cleaning up, she needed a police report. She said she waited all day Wednesday.

"We waited and we waited and we waited," Eula said.

The NOPD said Eula's initial call was prioritized as a "Code One." Meaning, a non-emergency routine call with no suspect, weapon on scene or imminent threat to life.

The next available officer arrived 12 hours later, around 9 p.m., but Eula had already left.

"We boarded the door at 5 o’clock, and we decided to leave, because if you’re going to call me then I don’t really need to sit out here no more cause I’ve already been out here for umpteen hours waiting," Eula said.

Eula claimed police never called to let her know they arrived Wednesday night. So, she went to the Seventh District Police Station on Thursday.

There, she spoke to a clerk.

“She also instructed me to call 911 again to be placed back in the line and when a supervisor gets to the office, they were going to expedite officers out," Eula said.

The NOPD showed up to her store around 1P.M. Thursday and took her report.

“I guess I just wait now," Eula said.

Now she waits for answers.

The NOPD said if you have any information about this burglary that may help investigators, you're urged to call the NOPD's Seventh District detectives or Crimestoppers.