4 juveniles arrested after 2 armed robberies, police chase

The NOPD said the 4 were in a vehicle that had been reported at the site of two armed robberies earlier Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police said they have arrested 4 juveniles after two reported armed robberies and a high-speed chase that ended in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit and arrests occurred Wednesday afternoon before 3 p.m.

According to police, the vehicle used by the four suspects had been reported stolen in an incident on North Carrollton Avenue Tuesday evening.

Third District Captain Wayne DeLarge said officers initially tried to stop what he called a suspicious vehicle following two reported armed robberies in that city Wednesday but were unsuccessful.

A short time later, police said that they located the same vehicle near Prentiss and Franklin Avenues and requested and were given permission to do a vehicle pursuit.

The chase ended in the 4800 block of Cerise Avenue with three of the suspects immediately apprehended and the other taken in to custody after a short foot chase.

DeLarge said that the suspects were allegedly involved in an armed robbery near the intersection of Carnot and Venus and later another armed robbery in the 2900 block of Piety that ended with a victim being shot.

DeLarge said the victim's injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

The suspects were taken to the juvenile division and they are also under investigation for other crimes that have taken place the past few days.