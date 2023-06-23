x
Orleans

Man found dead at Lincoln Beach site Friday afternoon

WWL-TV’s Alyssa Curtis said there is a large police presence and that officers brought out a lot of evidence.
NEW ORLEANS — Police have been on the scene at Lincoln Beach where the body of a man was discovered shortly before noon Friday. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness at the scene told Curtis that there was crime scene tape strewn between two gazebos in the area.

