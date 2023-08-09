Candidate re-emerges in search for NOPD superintendent

Franklin, the former chief of staff for the Albuquerque Police had previously taken his name out of consideration but has been convinced to interview with Cantrell.

NEW ORLEANS — The list of finalists for the New Orleans superintendent of police opening is now up to four names after Mayor LaToya Cantrell said David Franklin has agreed to be interviewed.

Franklin, the former chief of staff for the Albuquerque Police had previously taken his name out of consideration but has been convinced to interview with Cantrell.

“David Franklin was contacted and I will be moving forward with interviewing Mr. Franklin,” she said at her weekly press briefing.

Franklin would join the three other candidates who are slated to be interviewed by Cantrell, including: the current interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork, former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick and former Henderson Nevada Police Chief Thedrick Andres.

According to NOLA.com, Franklin served for 25 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, achieving the rank of captain before his tenure ended in 2018, according to his resume. After a year off, Franklin served for six months as the assistant police chief for the University of Texas-Arlington. He took the job in Albuquerque two years after that.

While serving in Albuquerque, Franklin became one of two finalists for the job of police chief in Aurora, Colorado. He withdrew from consideration for that job in October 2022, and resigned from the Albuquerque department the next month.

Cantrell has received evaluation scores from the International Association of Chiefs of Police for the finalists. She has not given a timetable for naming a successor to Shaun Ferguson.