Murdered young mother remembered at graduation she couldn't attend

NEW ORLEANS — Thursday, the 2023 graduating class of Nunez Community College celebrated its accomplishments, but one classmate was missing. Ja’Diamond Jones should have been wearing her cap and gown with the rest of her class.

“That was the final goal, for her to walk across the stage,” her cousin Monique said.

Instead, her family is now mourning her.

“There’s no other way to remember her than beautiful. She was physically beautiful, she was emotionally beautiful. She made others feel how she felt and I feel like that’s really important to have, beautiful people in the world.”

The 20 year-old was shot and killed last week outside a Hookah lounge in Treme. It happened in the very early hours of Friday. Shots rang through the neighborhood. Jones was there to celebrate her achievements.

“Life just hit. It was in the moment, so I feel like that’s what it is for everyone, it’s not something we can prepare for, it was just instant. [life] was snatched from her and that’s what makes it hurt even more. How can you do that? She was innocent, she was out there celebrating,” her cousin said.

Now Jones won’t get to see her almost three-year-old son grow up. She won’t get to make new memories with those she loved, and she won’t get to be a nurse, even though she was just a few days away from meeting that goal.

The Nunez nursing program honored her Tuesday at their pinning ceremony. Jones’ mom stood in her place.

“I was happy because she did it but at the same time I was kind of sad because she couldn’t see herself do it, but I know she was looking down. I know she saw it I know she was happy.”

While she’s not here, her family says her legacy will live on through everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.

NOPD has not yet released information regarding a possible suspect or a motive.