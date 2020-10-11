x
New Orleans Criminal Court building closing for two weeks due to COVID-19

Credit: MATTHEW HINTON
Advocate staff file photo by MATTHEW HINTON -- The Orleans Parish Criminal District Court on Tulane Ave. and Broad Street.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans’ Criminal District Court will be operate remotely for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.

According to a release from Criminal District Court, the building will be closed until Nov. 24 as the court goes through its COVID-19 emergency plan.

It is unclear who, if anyone, has tested positive for the coronavirus or how many people may have been exposed.

Anyone who needs to access court proceedings should go to www.CriminalCourt.org.

Bond defendants should contact their attorney and the individual section of court for a new court date.

