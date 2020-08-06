New Orleans CrossFit gyms could leave the brand after CEO's comments on George Floyd

Gyms could de-affiliate, taking the money they pay to CrossFit with them.

NEW ORLEANS — CrossFit gyms in New Orleans are considering changing their names and leaving the CrossFit brand after the CEO made comments on social media about the racial inequality protests sparked by George Floyd's killing.

On Saturday, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation tweeted: “Racism is a Public Health Issue.”

In a response, also on Twitter, CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman said,“It’s Floyd-19,” a reference to COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus that has killed 400,000 people around the world this year. Floyd, who was African American, died two weeks ago after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes. The incident was captured on video and has sparked worldwide protests.

Glassman has since apologized for his comments after Reebok announced they would end their partnership with the fitness program.

At Krewe du CrossFit, leadership has "deliberately decided to de-affiliate from the CrossFit brand," according to a post on their Facebook page.

"As a gym made up of a diverse group of fitness enthusiasts, one of our highest priorities is to foster an environment that is inclusive and supportive," the post reads. "Unfortunately, the CrossFit brand does not appear to share those values."

CrossFit NOLA posted on social media condemning Glassman's comments and calling for him to be removed as CEO.

"We will not stand beside CrossFit in its current form and will be cutting ties if significant change does not occur," a post to their Facebook page read. "One of our head coaches has started a petition asking for a change in leadership. If this does not happen we will de-affiliate."

Big Easy CrossFit said that they will "no loner be loyal to someone or something that does not share" their inclusive values.

"We do not condone or support any of the comments made by CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman and at this time we are re-evaluating our next steps as a community," a post to their Facebook page reads. "Our members are what makes us unique and we will not tolerate speech that aims to divide us in any way."

Glassman wrote an apology on the company's twitter account saying “I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake.”