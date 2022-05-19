New Orleans District Attorney hit with tax lien

This lien is unrelated to the tax fraud charges Williams is facing.

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was hit with a federal tax lien this week.

Court records show it’s for failing to pay nearly $274,000 to the IRS in 2019.

This lien is unrelated to the tax fraud charges Williams is facing. In that The federal government alleges Williams and Burdett conspired to inflate business expenses by about $700,000 and thus lowered Williams' tax burden by $200,000 over five years, from 2013 to 2017.

The government wants to present evidence dating back to 2002 of Williams’ tax problems, including delinquencies, late filings, correspondence showing his disputes with the IRS and a large tax lien placed on Williams’ property.