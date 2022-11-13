x
Orleans

Driver killed when stalled SUV struck, bursts into flames at Tchoupitoulas exit

The crash occurred around 2:30 in the morning Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS — The driver of a Ford Explorer was killed when their stalled Ford Explorer was struck from behind and burst into flames on the Tchoupitoulas exit to Highway 90 west early Sunday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police, the driver's vehicle was stalled in the middle lane of U.S. 90 near the Tchoupitoulas exit when a second driver in a Chevy Malibu struck the Explorer, which then caught fire. 

A third driver, in a GM Yukon then struck the Malibu, leaving both drivers injured.

EMS and the NOFD arrived on the scene shortly thereafter. 

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigators at 504-658-6205. 

