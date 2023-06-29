Boil Water Advisory for part of New Orleans East

A fire in New Orleans East caused water pressure to fall below safe levels for an extended period.

NEW ORLEANS — A several blocks area in New Orleans East is under a precautionary boil advisory after water pressure fell below certain levels due to a fire.

The Sewerage and Water Board says the boil advisory is for the following areas:

Lucerne St. / Wright Road from I-10 to Haynes

Haynes Blvd from Lucerne St. / Wright Road to Paris Rd.

Paris Rd from Haynes Blvd to I-10

I-10 from Paris Rd to Lucerne St. / Wright Road

The Sewerage and Water Board said that crews responded to the broken hydrant and fixed it, but that it was stuck open for an extended period.

Samples of the water have been sent to the lab, but results could take up to 24 hours.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

SWBNO, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 psi.

We agree with the recommendations of LDH that it is prudent to issue these advisories out of an abundance of caution. The concern is that a pressure drop inside a water pipe could allow bacteriological contaminants to enter.

Continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a boil water advisory by washing your hands often with boiled or bottled water.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504-529-2837).

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.