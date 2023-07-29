New Orleans business aimed at teens celebrates first year of success

"We’re just extremely excited about the impact we’ve been able to make," said Raynard Bender, who opened the business with his wife Yolan Bender in July of 2022.

NEW ORLEANS — One year ago, The Hangout NOLA opened in New Orleans East, aiming to fill a need for more kid-friendly spaces in the city.

On Saturday, a large crowd of both familiar faces and new customers gathered at the game room to celebrate its first anniversary.

"We’re just extremely excited about the impact we’ve been able to make," said Raynard Bender, who opened the business with his wife Yolan Bender in July of 2022. "It just means the world to us."

Hangout NOLA offers video games, pool, air hockey, and physical games like giant Connect Four and Jenga. There is also a stage which featured "Old vs. New School Karaoke" at Saturday's party.

It has also begun offering unique educational opportunities through Young Entrepreneur Series, or YES. A variety of four-week summer classes are available, including Film and Photography, DJ 101, College Preparedness, and Financial Literacy. More information is available here (link https://youngentrepreneur.my.canva.site/)

Besides fun and learning, its supporters believe The Hangout NOLA serves a deeper purpose, as well. New Orleans has experienced a surge in juvenile crime, which many blame partly on a lack of safe, affordable spaces for young people to spend time.

"It gives them the opportunity to do something instead of sitting at home thinking of the wrong thing to do," said Devin Moore, who regularly brings his two young sons to Hangout and will be teaching healthy cooking classes there in August and September.

At the party Saturday. teenager Makayla Washington called The Hangout NOLA "one of those comforting spaces you can actually feel free in." She added "I can go to The Hangout and I can be guaranteed that I’m going to be fine, I’m going to have fun."

The owners have noticed the impact on its customers. "We’ve had so many kids come through," said Yolan Bender. "We've had so many kids tell us how they appreciated being here, how much they appreciate and love this place."