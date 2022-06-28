New Orleans East festival planned for September

Organizers say they want their part of town to get a piece of the festival pie.

NEW ORLEANS — In a city of festivals, one part of New Orleans doesn't want to be forgotten.

New Orleans East Resident, Tangee Wall, is making sure her neighborhood gets a piece of the pie.

"We're looking for this to be an annual event, embracing diversity, which is our culture here in New Orleans," Wall said, "And just getting in there and owning a piece of the pie."

The NOLA East Festival is planned for Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11am-7pm at Joe W. Brown Memorial Park.

Wall is a member of the two groups spearheading the efforts, the New Orleans East Matters Coalition and Friends of Joe W. Brown Memorial Park nonprofit.

"It's going to take all of us together to really embrace New Orleans East," Wall said, "Especially because we have had our challenges, and the entire city as we know has challenges, especially in terms of crime."

The organizers aren't letting crime keep them from bringing people together. In fact, they believe it's more of a reason to gather and spread positivity.

"The festival is to be an answer to, to say that, even though the city has challenges, and our community has challenges, we can still enjoy the amenities and the beauty of this area," Wall said, "And especially no better place than Joe W. Brown Park."

Wall said the park is around 200 acres, and that she hopes the festival raises money to allow them to build a carousel.