New Orleans East is looking for contractors to start the redevelopment of two big attractions

NEW ORLEANS — The long abandoned Six Flags is still rotting away years after it closed for Hurricane Katrina.

But, it could be a new day for the old theme park.

The city of New Orleans has released what is know as a request for qualifications to select someone to redevelop the site.

"We are looking for a master developer that could bring all of what we've been talking about for the past decades what Six Flags could be about," said Councilwoman District "E" Cyndi Nguyen.

It is not clear what the park will be turned into but Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen said the new development should benefit the community and boost the city's economy by providing permanent jobs.

"We have to make sure whoever we work with has the capital and means of the revitalizing over 200 aces that the city owns," Cyndi Nguyen said.

Not only is the redevelopment of Six Flags up for discussion but so is Lincoln Beach.

The African American alternative to Pontchartrain Beach, has been closed since desegregation in the mid 60s but people have been trespassing on the property.

Councilwoman Nguyen toured the beach in early 2020 and said she wanted to reopen it to the public. Now the city is one step closer because they have set up a Lincoln Beach Community Advisory committee.

The nine member committee will help the city figure out a way to put Lincoln Beach back into commerce.

"We want to make sure we engage leaders in our community and those who have an interest in revitalizing Lincoln Beach," said Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen.

Previous projects to redevelop Lincoln Beach and the old Six Flags have all failed but Nguyen said this time they are serious and they want to do it right.

The city is accepting developer applications for the Six Flags until February 9.

Residents that would like to help with Lincoln Beach should contact Nguyen's office.

An environmental study regarding the site is due back in early 2021.