71-year-old missing, last seen in New Orleans East

James Dabney's niece said at 6:30 a.m. on Friday (Sept. 8,) her uncle had been leaving home on the 1500 block of Morel Street.

NEW ORLEANS — A 71-year-old man was reported missing by a family member, he was last seen in New Orleans, near Lincoln Beach.



Dabney's niece Kellie Calhoun said she last saw her uncle through her Ring camera on Friday.

"We just moved here with family Sept. 1, and he hasn't been in New Orleans in over 40 years," Calhoun said about her uncle. "He doesn't know anyone here besides us. I think he may have made too many turns and can't find his way back.