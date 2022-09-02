Boil Water Advisory for part of New Orleans East

The S&WB says the advisory is due to a drop in water pressure in the affected area that was caused by a water main break.

NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a limited portion of New Orleans East, which includes the area bounded by Paris Road, Vanderkloot Avenue, Morrison Road and Haynes Boulevard.

A map of the affected area can be found here: www.swbno.org/News/BoilWater

The S&WB says the advisory is due to a drop in water pressure in the affected area that was caused by a water main break in the 7300 block of Hickman Street, which is part of the Little Woods Group A infrastructure improvement project.

S&WB says that crews are on the scene to make repairs. Once the repairs are made the water will be tested and the advisory will be lifted when tests show the water does not have any issues.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

SWBNO, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 psi.

Continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a boil water advisory by washing your hands often with boiled or bottled water.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504-529-2837).

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.