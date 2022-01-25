DOTD: Area of latest tire fire in New Orleans East to be cleaned soon

First responders were called out after more abandoned tires were found on fire near one of the city’s illegal tire dumping sites in New Orleans East.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters were kept busy on Monday with a stubborn tire fire in New Orleans East.

The fire happened before 12 p.m. on Michoud Boulevard near Interstate 10. First responders were called out after more abandoned tires were found on fire near one of the city’s illegal tire dumping sites in New Orleans East.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is working to clear illegally dumped tires in the Eastover subdivision and Lake Forest Boulevard. DOTD officials say Monday’s fire did not happen where their crews were working, but the Michoud Boulevard area is on their radar to clean up in the near future.

“The fire on Michoud near the I-10 Service Road is one of several locations our crews have been working to clean up,” a statement from the department said. “This location has become a chronic dumping site for debris, including tires. Tire removal near Michoud is set for the near future.”