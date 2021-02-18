New Orleans EMS creates Black Lives Matter pin

New Orleans EMS Deputy Director Dr. Meg Marino said that the pins can serve as a visual cue that allows patients to know they are with a provider they can trust.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans EMS has created a custom pin to show support for the city’s Black community “in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and Black History Month.”

The pins, which can be purchased by community members, show a Black fist rising, an iconic symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement, on top of a gold fleur-de-lis.

“Our Black Lives Matter pins are worn as a reminder to us and our patients that we are committed to providing compassionate, culturally sensitive, and socially equitable care," Director of New Orleans EMS Dr. Emily Nichols said.

The new pin comes just one year after EMS rolled out Pride pins to show support for the city’s LGBTQ community. New Orleans EMS Deputy Director Dr. Meg Marino said that the pins can serve as a visual cue that allows patients to know they are with a provider they can trust.

The New Orleans Police Department made a similar move in 2019 when it authorized “Pride Edition Badges” that use a rainbow-striped star on the department’s traditional badge.

“Some People of Color in our community are also reluctant to call for help from EMS because they are afraid,” Marino said. This year we created the New Orleans EMS Black Lives Matter pins to show support to our patients who are People of Color in hopes of showing that we are allies.“

“We are first responders and members of our community. Whether in uniform or not, we dance in celebration with our people and stand in unison during hardship,” the pin’s announcement said. “We recognize the hardship that we are in at this time and the need to stand up, as we cannot be silent when it comes to the injustice that the Black community faces.”

“New Orleans EMS stays committed to providing the highest quality emergency medical care to the underserved and marginalized communities and all residents and visitors, every day,” the announcement adds. “All lives can't matter until black lives do.”

