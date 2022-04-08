LaToya Cantrell to move to end NOPD consent decree

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the staffing situation at the department as a "crisis."

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday that her administration is moving to end the federal consent decree with the city's police department that she said has burdened officers and suppressed morale.

In a joint news conference with New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, Cantrell described the staffing situation at the department as a "crisis."

“The consent decree handcuffs our officers by making their jobs harder, pestering them with punitive punishment and burying them with paperwork that is an over burden," the mayor said.

The city filed a formal notice to end the consent decree in 2020. Cantrell said that within the next two weeks outside lawyers will file a petition to terminate the consent decree.

“Our officers right now are not responsible for getting us into that consent decree but they have been responsible for the results that have been demonstrated for moving from red to green," Cantrell said.

Cantrell said that she was concerned that the consent decree was not allowing officers to "protect themselves."

"If officers can't protect themselves, how can they protect us?" Cantrell asked.