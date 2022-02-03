New Orleans extends deadline for 2022 property tax bill payments

Officials said homeowners will have until March 15 to submit tax bill payments before interest accrues at 1 percent per month.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced Thursday that they have extended the 2022 property tax payments deadline to March 15, 2022.

On February 8 taxpayers will be able to view their 2022 tax bills and make payments online. Residents that are receiving their bill in the mail should have their bill delivered sometime after Feb.8.

Officials said homeowners will have until March 15 to submit tax bill payments before interest accrues at 1 percent per month.

The following payment options are available to help residents avoid lines at City Hall, according to city officials:

Mail payment with the scannable bill stub using the enclosed envelope

Accepted forms of payment include personal check, money order, or cashier’s check

Online payments are also accepted via the City’s website at www.nola.gov.

No convenience fees will be processed when using electronic checking accounts (e-check).

Credit or Debit card use is available 24/7; a 2.49 percent processing fee will be added

Payments are posted effective the date of submission (only full payments are accepted via the City’s website).

Curbside drop off is available at City Hall on Friday, March 11, Monday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 15:

Accepted forms of payment include personal check, money order, or cashier’s check (cash will not be accepted)

Must include the bill stub, the property address, and bill number

No receipt will be provided

Quick serve and drop off locations will be available at New Orleans Public Libraries Friday, March 11, Monday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 15:

East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.

Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd.

Mid-City Library, 4140 Canal St.

Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive

Employees will be available at each drop-off location from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Residents are asked to submit sealed envelopes containing no more than three property tax stubs and payments. Cash will not be accepted, and receipts will not be provided.