New Orleans extends property tax bill payment deadline

According to the city government, homeowners have until Feb. 28, 2022, to submit tax bill payments.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is extending the deadline for 2022 property tax payments after a "significant number" of properties were damaged by Hurricane Ida earlier this year.

According to the city government, homeowners have until Feb. 28, 2022, to submit tax bill payments. The city has also designated public libraries throughout the city to serve as quick-serve drop-off locations on Feb. 24, 25, and 28. Those locations include:

East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.

Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd.

Mid-City Library, 4140 Canal St.

Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Dr.

Employees will be available at each drop-off location to receive sealed envelopes containing no more than three property tax stubs and payments. Cash will not be accepted and receipts will not be provided.