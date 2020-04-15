NEW ORLEANS — New Orleanians will most likely be staying home for at least another month.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell filed a proclamation extending her 'Stay at Home' order until May 16.

The Mayor's office noted that the order can be lifted at any time should the circumstances warrant change.

The extension comes as Louisiana surpasses 1,100 deaths from COVID-19, 287 of those in Orleans Parish.

With more than 1,100 dead in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards on Tuesday said the state "took a step back in the COVID-19 battle." However, the morbidity rate, while crucial, does not reflect how the virus is slowing in other areas.

Cases across the state only increased by 433 (or 2%) Wednesday, continuing the slowdown of cases in the state. Health officials attribute this to successful social distancing.

What is an essential activity?

Accessing healthcare

Getting essential supplies for your home

Going to an essential job





What can’t you do?

No public or private gatherings. Keep groups under 10 people.

All Bars, health clubs, gyms, malls and event venues are CLOSED

Eating in or waiting for food at restaurants. (takeout and delivery still OK)

NOTE: This DOES NOT stop you from leaving your home. Officials ask that you limit yourself to essential travel only, but encourage exercise such as walking, hiking or bicycling as long as you stick to social distancing guidelines.

What CAN you do?

Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

Go to the pharmacy

Go to medical appointments

Go to a restaurant for take out or get delivery

Take a walk, ride your bike, etc. -- just respect social distancing guidelines

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian

Help someone get necessary supplies

Receive deliveries

Who is an “essential service provider?”