New Orleans federal court Judge Martin Feldman has died after heart attack

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman passed away last night from a massive heart attack.

Feldman’s Judicial Assistant Donna Wisecarver confirmed his death to the Times-Picayune, New Orleans Advocate.

She said the judge was admitted to Touro Hospital earlier on Wednesday to be treated for pneumonia.

Feldman was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to a seat on the U.S. District Court in New Orleans and confirmed in 1983.

He attended Tulane University and Tulane University Law School.

He was most recently assigned to the tax fraud case involving New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams.

Feldman was 87 years old.