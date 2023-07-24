7 people displaced as Hollygrove fire extends to 3 homes

23 units and 62 firefighters battled the fires and had them under control in a little over an hour, at 4:35 p.m.

A fire that tore through three buildings in the Hollygrove area left seven people displaced Monday afternoon.

The fire department believes the fire started around 3:25 p.m. in the 1800 block of Hollygrove. The fire department did a quick check of the home and found no one inside, but a second alarm was called in as a second, unoccupied home just feet away on Hollygrove was threatened.

A third alarm was struck by 3:45 p.m. as the fire third home, this one which was occupied in the 8900 block of Cohn Street, was threatened.

One adult and three children were occupying the home where the fire was first reported, while two adults and a child were in the home on Cohn Street.

One firefighter suffered a cut to the hand.