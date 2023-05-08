Fire destroys home on Toledano, damages buildings nearby

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that the home that was destroyed was abandoned but that some of the smoke and flames caused problems for the homes on either side.

NEW ORLEANS — A fire on Toledano street near Claiborne destroyed a home and some of the damage extended to homes on either side early Saturday evening.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that the home that was destroyed was abandoned but that people could be seen coming and going from it from time to time. A witness said that someone did leave the home around the time of the fire and it was uncertain if they were injured.

Some of the smoke and flames from the fire caused problems for the homes on both sides of the destroyed home.

One man in a home next door said he was able to escape with his two pets. Other neighbors talked about power lines that dropped to the street level and Entergy crews are on the scene, in addition to the fire department and first responders.

As of 6:15 p.m. a column of fire could still be seen from the destroyed home. A firefighter told Eyewitness News this was fire coming from a gas main and that gas fires tend to burn until the fuel runs out.