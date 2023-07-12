Flood Advisory for parts of Orleans, JP, St. Bernard until 3:45 PM

The National Weather Service Tweeted that the "storms are starting to train, which could lead to an increased risk of flooding."

NEW ORLEANS — A street flood advisory has been issued until 3:45 p.m. for parts of Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard as some strong storms have settled over the area, dropping heavy amounts of rain.

In a not-too-unusual pattern seen in the metro area in the summer, the heat of the day can cause showers and storms, some of them strong, to pop up.

The National Weather Service Tweeted that the "storms are starting to train, which could lead to an increased risk of flooding."