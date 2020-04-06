Live at 6:30: Protesters plan another night of marches through New Orleans

Brianna Elaine, who did a video of the encounter, admits the group was trying to physically push past the officers, but still said that wasn't reason to use gas.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is preparing for another night of protest marches one night after a march onto the Crescent City Connection ended with tear gas fired into the crowd, which quickly dispersed.

"We will not tolerate, we will not condone violent protests in the city of New Orleans," said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson who played videos showing what he said was a large crowd trying to physically push past his line of officers to cross the span.

Brianna Elaine, who did a social video of the encounter, admits the group was trying to physically push past the officers, but still said that wasn't reason enough to respond with gas.

"It was a peaceful protest," she said. "Yes we were pushing past the line to try to go across, but we were telling them that our hands were up and we were not armed. I don't think it should have been met with that force."