Live at 6:30: Protesters plan another night of marches through New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is preparing for another night of protest marches one night after a march onto the Crescent City Connection ended with tear gas fired into the crowd, which quickly dispersed.

"We will not tolerate, we will not condone violent protests in the city of New Orleans," said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson who played videos showing what he said was a large crowd trying to physically push past his line of officers to cross the span.

Brianna Elaine, who did a social video of the encounter, admits the group was trying to physically push past the officers, but still said that wasn't reason enough to respond with gas.

"It was a peaceful protest," she said. "Yes we were pushing past the line to try to go across, but we were telling them that our hands were up and we were not armed. I don't think it should have been met with that force."

There is no telling what route the marchers are planning to go as it has seemed to go in a different direction each night. Ferguson said that he doesn't want the protesters atop I-10 or the Crescent City Connection for safety reasons. 