New Orleans 10-year-old girl reported missing, last seen leaving for Pelicans game

The girl was last seen leaving to attend a Pelicans game with an unknown classmate and that classmate's grandmother.

NEW ORLEANS — 10-year-old Akilah Watson was reported missing to New Orleans Police Department. She was last seen by the person who reported her missing on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

Watson is 5’1” tall black female that weighs 72 pounds.

According to police, the reporting person said she left for a Pelicans game with a classmate and the classmate's grandmother.

At 7:41 p.m. the reporting person received a video from Watson while she was at the game. The person who reported her missing did not see what kind of car she left in, and they also do not have contact information for her classmate or the grandmother.

Anyone with additional information on her whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

