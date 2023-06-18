New Orleans grapples with extreme heat on Father's Day

The City of New Orleans will continue to provide emergency resources into the week.

NEW ORLEANS — With an excessive heat warning in place through Monday evening, the City of New Orleans will continue to provide emergency resources into the week.

Cooling centers will be open at the following locations Monday, June 19 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.:

Joe Brown Recreation Center, 5601 Read Blvd.

Rosenwald Recreation Center, 1120 S. Broad Ave.

Morris FX Jeff Park, 2529 General Meyer Ave.

Free bottled water and sunscreen will be available at the following locations from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.:

NOFD Engine 10, 14069 Morrison Rd.

NOFD Squirt 04, 6900 Downman Rd.

NOFD Engine 17, 4115 Woodland Dr.

NOFD Engine 8, 3300 Florida Blvd.

These locations were also open Sunday. Delaney Perkins, ADA Integration Coordinator for the Mayor's Office, volunteered at the water station on Downman Road. He said it had given out at least 25 cases of water by mid-afternoon. "It was elderly, it was families, today it was an entire household of folks," he said of the people coming by, adding that he was "quite literally just telling people right off the street if they were unaware."

The temperature is expected to drop by mid-week.