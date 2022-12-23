New Orleans guitarist, singer Walter 'Wolfman' Washington dead at 79

Walter "Wolfman" Washington had been a key part of the New Orleans music scene since the 1960s.

NEW ORLEANS — Legendary New Orleans singer and guitarist Walter "Wolfman" Washington has died.

Washington died of cancer Thursday at the age of 79, according to the artist's Facebook page.

Walter "Wolfman" Washington had been a key part of the New Orleans music scene since the 1960s, when he backed up singers like Lee Dorsey and Irma Thomas before putting together his long-time band "The Roadmasters."

Washington gained national fame and toured abroad in his lifetime, but was best known in New Orleans for the weekly Saturday night gig at the Maple Leaf Bar he held for several years.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of a beloved friend, mentor, blues icon, and New Orleans Legend – the incomparable Walter Wolfman Washington," Tipitina's posted on their Facebook page. "May all of his family, friends, and the generations of fans he touched throughout the decades find peace in the incredible songs and melodies he created with his talent."

Our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate report that Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home on Canal St. is in charge of funeral arrangements. Visitation is Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon, to be followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.