NEW ORLEANS- Graduation photos sit on the fireplace of Mark Wood's Uptown home. A reminder of his daughter, Mariah Woods, and what could've been.

"She's my first born. Oldest child," Woods said.

Mariah, 18, had a bright future ahead of her. She attended Xavier Prep and was in her sophomore year at Northwestern State University in January 2011 when tragedy slammed into their lives.

"A car came out of nowhere and hit here, on the passenger's side. And killed her instantly," Woods said.

Mariah was riding in the passenger's side of a car when Edward Augustine led the NOPD on a high speed chase across Uptown.

The chase ended at Milan and Freret Streets, just a block away from their home.

It was Augustine's car that crashed into the one Mariah was riding in. He's now serving a 40-year sentence. Her family sued the city, claiming the officers mishandled the pursuit.

One officer was fired and Woods says his attorney and the city came to a settlement of more than $300,000, but since that agreement, their family has never received a dime.

"I didn't think it would take this long," Woods said. "And it's not just us, other families as well. Probably have been waiting, way longer than we have."

Records provided to WWL-TV after a public records request show that there are roughly 700 unpaid settlements from the city dating back to the 1990's. Some of the payments the city owes to different people and groups involve amounts of more than a million dollars.

"You look at your family. And everybody has their family. Especially around holidays. And you know, you look at your family. And there's an important part missing. That piece is not there," Woods said.

Woods says he knows there's no amount of money that can bring his daughter back. All he wants is for the city to pay what it promised.

Eyewitness News reached out to Council member Jarred Brossett, Council member Jason Williams and Mayor Latoya Cantrell for comment on the topic, but we have not heard back.

