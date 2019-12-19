NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said it will take engineers two months to stabilize the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel before demolition of the building can begin.

During her end of year comments Thursday, Cantrell added that the city of New Orleans has already spent $6 million responding to the collapse and securing the site.

Cantrell said she expects the developer and responsible parties will bear the cost of the demolition rather than the city.

Part of the building's construction site collapsed on Oct. 12, killing three construction workers and forcing widespread evacuations to heavily-trafficked areas.

The bodies of two of the three workers killed in the collapse remain inside the building.

Last week, city leaders said crews will work to shore up parts of the building using supports, similar to car jacks, that would go up floor-by-floor. That process is estimated to take two months, after which crews should be able to recover the two bodies.

