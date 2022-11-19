New Orleans Heart Walk raises $235,000 for health research

This charity event raises money to help the cause to build a healthier community.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The American Heart Association held a Heart Walk in New Orleans on Saturday, raising $235,000 for health research in the process, according to a press release.

Taking place at The Shrine on Airline, the three-mile walk had participants of all ages taking part.

It's considered the "signature event" of the Association's Heart Challenge program which aims to help companies positively impact employees' overall health and well-being.

“The past year has shown us that no matter where we are, we can come together for a common cause,” Gootee Construction, Inc. who led the event, said. “The Heart Walk is all about promoting the health and well-being of our community and supporting our lifesaving mission.”