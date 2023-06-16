Excessive NOLA heat not stopping tourists, some locals from enjoying summer

The heat wave and high humidity are not keeping some visitors from Houston, Washington, D.C., and Miami from taking a midday Buzz NOLA creole bike tour.

NEW ORLEANS — This is the first time this season we've gotten an excessive heat warning and it will continue Saturday, but still, that is not keeping everyone indoors.

Emergency rooms doctors and EMS say so far they are not seeing any spike in numbers of people having medical problems because of the heat wave. They are seeing just the usual handful with some dehydration.

“Water, water, water. I think that helps to get your temperature inside all the way good,” said a female tourist from Houston.

“I'm not (staying cool). I'm not at all. It's very hot, but I like it's going to be good for my skin. The glow up after this is going to be amazing,” a male tourist from Washington, D.C. jokes.

“I always come for the Dolphins Saints games. Yeah, so it's not always this hot, but I'm enjoying it. Miami has a lot of humidity, so drink water,” said a female tourist from Miami.

And doctors say they are right about always drinking water. Alcohol, soft drinks, sugary drinks, and caffeine cause dehydration, and can increase your risk for heat exhaustion, or heat stroke.

The West Jeff High band camp was not letting the heat wave stop their field trip to City Park. The trumpet player wasn’t.

“I put my hair up, make sure nothing's like on my neck, or nothing's touching me making me even hotter, and I keep water with me at all times, and I take breaks when I need to,” said a student.

And neither was the clarinet player.

“Cold water, and the wind, and the shade of the car,” another student said about how he stays cool.

Since dogs overheat much more easily than people, one lone dog had the run of the entire City Bark park. The humans got in swan boats out in the sunny lagoon, but the ducks, and geese got out of the sunny lagoon and into the shade of the oak’s canopy. On the lagoon's edge, moms told children to stay in the shade, but they used mind-over-matter, having fun as a heat distraction.

“Get in the shade, relax, do something you like, and then you just don't feel the sun,” said a little boy who was fishing.

And when you're distracted by the feeling of reaching your fitness goal, joggers didn't care that it was midday, especially one who has already lost pounds in the triple digits.

“Just drink water constantly. Even when I'm not exercising, I'm constantly drinking water, going to sleep drinking water, wake up drinking water, drink water,” he said.

“No better time than that right now. Best sweat. Best sweat of the day. Plenty water,” said his friend.

Remember that the way your body cools off is by the sweat evaporating off of your skin, and when the air is wet with high humidity, the sweat doesn't evaporate. It just drips. So, Southeast Louisiana heat is more of a concern when it comes to overheating.