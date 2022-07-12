New Orleans to host 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Convention

“This convention is one of our nation’s most prestigious and most patriotic celebrations,” Stephen Watson, President and CEO of the WWII museum said.

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday, December 7 marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which thrust the country into World War II.

Many gathered in the Warehouse District at the National World War II Museum to honor the significance of what some call “the day that will live in infamy” and those who died.

“Having all these people come out and serve their respects to veterans and the service they gave and the stories veterans convey, vitally important so it tells a story to me, the country, we’re going to be okay,” Congressional Medal of Honor recipient and Veteran, Britt Kelly Slabinski said.

As we get farther away from the events in 1941, museum representatives say it becomes more important to remember.

“Sadly we are losing hundreds of World War II veterans every day and soon there won’t be any, so it’s more and more important for the museum to educate the public because we have to do it in place of those who fought in the war,” Peter Crean, VP of Education and Access for the World War II Museum said.

Wednesday, the museum announced New Orleans will host the 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Convention for the first time.

“This convention is one of our nation’s most prestigious and most patriotic celebrations,” Stephen Watson, President and CEO of the museum said.

During the convention, medal recipients are able to connect with each other, enjoy the city and share their stories of service with the community. Museum representatives say they’ve been working for years to try and get the convention to New Orleans.

“It’s an amazing thing to see 40 or 50 Medal of Honor recipients in one place. Most people don’t get to see that in a lifetime and we’re going to get that right here in New Orleans,” Crean said.