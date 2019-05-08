NEW ORLEANS — A new, high-tech flood warning system is set to go online in New Orleans this week.

Sensors, weather stations and roadway warning signs have been installed at 12 underpasses prone to flooding during heavy rain.

One of them is located on Canal Boulevard in the Lakeview neighborhood under the railroad bridge, where it doesn't take much for the street to go under water.

"It happens more often than not," Brad Dhal, who works nearby, said. "People either overestimate the capabilities of their car or underestimate how deep that water actually is."

The Paris Avenue underpass near Gentilly Boulevard is another spot that always seems to flood.

Neighbor Eugene Williams said he's seen a lot of drivers try to make it through the high water there.

"I've seen a lot of them get stuck in the water too," Williams said.

New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold said the new early warning system is meant to replace having to send police officers or firemen out to put up barricades when the underpasses flood.

"It's an automatic trigger that is set off based on the condition in each, individual underpass location," Arnold said. "It turns those lights on and indicates very clearly that they're high water and the road is closed."

Arnold added there's more to the new flood warning system than flashing lights.

"Each of these stations independently has a weather station that can collect rain fall data," Arnold said. "Predominately rainfall rate and total rainfall."

The data will be monitored in real time by the city and shared with the Sewerage and Water Board and the National Weather Service.

Eventually, the public will also have access to the information on the city's Streetwise website.

"Which, ultimately, is alerting the public and letting them know that these are areas that you do not want to drive in," Arnold said.

It remains to be seen if all drivers will heed the new flood warnings.

"Any layer of alert is really going to help people from making the decision whether to cross or not," Dhal said.

"But, some of them ain't going to pay no attention," Williams said. "They're going to do what they want to do anyway, you know."

The city spent about $650,000 on the new warning system.

As funds become available, the city can expand the program to 60 additional locations.

Here's a list of the first 12 locations with the new warning system: