Traffic and parking restrictions for Bayou Boogaloo

The city is advising people who want to enjoy the festival that there are some parking and traffic restrictions they should observe.

NEW ORLEANS — It's been three years since Bayou Boogaloo took over Bayou St. John.

The festival returns this weekend with all the local music, food and floaties you could ask for, but there are still some changes you should know about ahead of time.

Just like everything else in the world, tickets to Bayou Boogaloo are more expensive than they were in 2019.

Parking & Traffic

Parking enforcement personnel will monitor the surrounding streets for illegal parking.

Do not block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks.

Do not park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop sign.

Call (504) 658-8100 for parking enforcement.

The following streets will be closed to traffic on Friday, May 20 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

St. Peter Street between Moss Street and Hagan Avenue (Riverside/625 N. Hagan/WB)

Toulouse Street between Moss Street and Hagan Avenue (Riverside/3301 Toulouse St./WB)

St. Philip Street between Moss Street and Hagan Avenue (Riverside/3301 St. Ann St./Westbound)

Elaine Place between Norman C. Francis Parkway and Wilson Street (Lakeside/822 Wilson St./Eastbound)

Orleans Avenue between Norman C. Francis Parkway and Wilson Dr. (Lakeside/800 Wilson St./Eastbound)

3319 Orleans Avenue between Moss Street and Hagan Avenue (Riverside WB)

600 Moss St. between 3356 Dumaine St. (Riverside NB and SB)

3600 Dumaine St. (Lakeside/SB)

500 Norman C. Francis Avenue corner of Toulouse Street (Lakeside/Northbound)

632 Moss St. and the corner of St Peter St. (Riverside/SB)

Transportation

Traffic will be restricted along the route. Residents are encouraged to be patient and to prepare for heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Attendees are encouraged to use alternatives to driving, including RTA public transportation, taxis, rideshares (Uber, Lyft) or bicycling, including Blue Bikes.

Bikes

Bicycle parking areas are located adjacent to the Gentilly Pedestrian and the Sauvage Street Pedestrian festival entrances. Blue Bikes will also have drop zones at those entrances.

RTA

RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates and detours can be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at (504) 248-3900.

Boating Rules and Regulations