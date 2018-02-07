NEW ORLEANS -- An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court judge has stepped down after allegations of groping and inappropriate behavior turned into an investigation.

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, Judge Byron C. Williams agreed to an interim suspension that the Louisiana Supreme Court approved Monday. He will remain off the bench indefinitely.

Williams is being investigated by the Louisiana Judiciary Commission after allegations that he groped a female clerk and made off-color remarks form the bench in September 2017.

Wiliams stepped down as the head of NORD-C in April after the allegations came to light, saying that he did not want to distract from the good work that NORD does.

"We continue to vigorously deny the underlying allegations,” Willliams' attorney Ernest Jones told WWL-TV Tuesday evening. “It appears to him that he is becoming a distraction from the ability of NORD-C to continue to work for the betterment of our youth.”

So far, there have been no formal charges from the Judiciary Commission.

Williams has served as the District D representative on the NORD-C board since 2016.

Williams, who is married, is a former federal prosecutor. He worked under ex-U.S. Attorney Eddie Jordan and followed Jordan to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office in 2003, at which point he served as a state prosecutor for five years.

He resigned as executive counsel to the president of Southern University to run in 2014 for the Section G seat in Criminal District Court, replacing retired Judge Julian Parker.

During his successful bid for the bench, Williams listed "judicial integrity" as a top plank of his platform, The Advocate reported.

