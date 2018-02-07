NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Criminal Court Judge Byron Williams agreed to a suspension from the bench Monday while the State Supreme Court investigates a series of misconduct complaints against him.

An order from the high court states that Williams requested the “interim disqualification,” which prohibits him “from exercising any judicial function” while until the matter is resolved.

Williams, elected to the bench in 2014, was the subject of complaints beginning last year that range from inappropriate comments from the bench to, in at least one instance, unwanted physical contact, according to several courthouse insiders.

While judicial complaints are handled in secrecy, there was an indicator two months ago that an investigation was under way when Williams dropped his drug court program. Some of the complaints against Williams stemmed from comments he allegedly made during sessions of drug court, a program in which offenders appear in court for drug tests and status checks instead of serving prison time.

Rafael Goyeneche, president of the Metropolitan Crime Commission, said the Williams’ voluntary removal from the bench appears to mark an escalation in the investigation, which is carried out by the Judiciary Commission, a panel that reports to the state Supreme Court.

“I think today's announcement is an indication that this investigation has taken root with the Judiciary Commission. They're proceeding and we're going to have to wait and see how it is ultimately resolved,” Goyeneche said.

Goyeneche noted that some previous judges who have been suspended ultimately never returned to the bench, instead choosing to resign rather than face any public disciplinary action.

Williams, however, is fighting the complaints against him, according to his attorney Ernest Jones.

Jones issued the following statement on behalf of his client:

“In light of the recently publicized allegations against him, Judge Byron C. Williams, New Orleans Criminal District Court, Section G, has requested that the Louisiana Supreme Court grant him a leave of absence. Judge Williams has always, and continues to deny the allegations against him and vows to fight them until he is cleared. Judge Williams believes in the judicial system and the judiciary’s process of resolving complaints. Because he is not guilty, he is confident that his name will ultimately be cleared. Judge Williams has asked for the leave of absence because he does not want the situation to negatively affect public confidence in the judicial system by permitting any future decisions made by him in court to be scrutinized as potentially self-serving or in aid of his defense.”

Williams’ docket will be handled temporarily by Chief Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson, Judicial Administrator Rob Kazik said, until a fill-in judge is appointed by the Supreme Court.

A spokesperson for the Supreme Court said Williams, 63, will be paid during his suspension.

