City of New Orleans launches amnesty program

NEW ORLEANS — Today the City of New Orleans announced that they will launch an amnesty late fee program on October 1.
The following City services will be included in the program for eligible residents:
- Parking and Camera Tickets
- Sales and Hotel/Motel Taxes
- Code Enforcement Violations
- Library Fines and Fees
- SWBNO
In 2019 the Cantrell administration offered a similar program for residents, and more than $6 million in fines and fees were saved.
“This Amnesty program will certainly provide the financial relief our hard-working taxpayers deserve,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “My administration has been intentional about meeting the people where they are, and through this program, our residents can benefit from a series of cost-saving measures designed to save New Orleans residents’ money and provide them with financial piece of mind in this tough national economic climate.”
The program will be available until December 31, 2022. City officials said that late fees paid before or after the program
If you are interested in applying for the program, you should visit nola.gov/amnesty.
