New Orleans offering $16.72 an hour for lifeguards in effort to open more pools

NEW ORLEANS — City run pools in New Orleans open in just two weeks. That is if they can hire enough lifeguards. The New Orleans Recreation Department (NORD) is seeking applicants.

Public pools across the country have been experiencing a shortage of lifeguards ever since the pandemic. Without enough lifeguards, pools can't open.

Eerin Taylor started life guarding when she was 16. She's now a NORD pool manager.

"I love it and I wish people understood the passion. They think, 'oh it's so boring’ but it's really fun it's a fun job. Imagine you're 15, you want to swim, and you're getting paid," Taylor said. "It's good money, especially for a 15 year old."

The pay is higher than past year. Now, summer lifeguards ages 15 and up make a minimum of $16.72 an hour with NORD.

"We have one of the highest salaries in the country as it relates to lifeguard pay," said NORD CEO Larry Barabino.

He pushed for the higher pay because they want to open as many outdoor pools as possible this summer. Several, including the St. Bernard Recreation Center pool, didn't open in 2022.

"We filled it with water last year but we couldn't open it because we didn't have enough lifeguards," Barabino said.

That's where he lifeguarded when he was 16.

"It was a phenomenal experience because as a lifeguard, you're admired, you're looked up to," he said.

Last year, seven of the 13 pools opened. This year, Barabino hopes to open 10. They already have 60 lifeguards and need at least 40 more.

"Last year we were up to about 55 lifeguards and we were able to open pools on a rotating basis. If need be, we will do that again this year," Barabino said.

You don't have to be certified yet. You just have to know how to swim.



"We're providing all the training, all the certifications and you're required to pass a drug test," Barabino said.

The seasonal pools open June 3. NORD also has a junior lifeguard program for those ages 13 to 15 who hope to be a lifeguard.